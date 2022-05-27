Will Smith, Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, Sting and more Hollywood celebrities who have told about their experience with Ayahuasca

Hollywood celebrities who approved of Ayahuasca.

Not only the famous actor Will Smith lived the experience of the ritual of drinking the Ayahuasca, but also several celebrities who describe this experience as unforgettable. Among them are singers and actresses from Hollywoodwho have not hesitated to tell their experience.

Ayahuasca, which is a Quechua word that means ‘rope of the spirits’, It is an indigenous drink used in traditional South American medicine and experts comment that this traditional concoction generates a state of altered consciousness, connecting – according to what they say – whoever drinks it with their most spiritual part.

Here some figures:

The vocalist of ‘Police‘ has confessed several times his experiences with the hallucinogenic root, one of them was when he traveled with his wife to the Brazilian jungle.

“Every leaf, every flower, every insect called me. It was a feeling of being connected that fascinated me”, enthralled the British musician wrote in his autobiography “Broken Music”.

Singer of ‘The Police’ tried traditional medicine on a trip to Brazil. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

The actress of the popular film ‘Grease’, Olivia Newton-John traveled to the Peruvian jungle with her husband, John Estaerling, where a healer gave them traditional medicine to drink and they lived an entire afternoon

“I performed the ayahuasca ritual and shared a few days with the Indians. They are all wonderful people, Peru is a charming land”declared the famous interpreter.

Olivia Newton lived an ancestral experience together with her husband. EFE / INTERPHOTO. /Archive



the actress of Hollywood who has participated in productions such as the saga of ‘Transformers’‘Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Diabólica, has also consumed ayahuasca on a trip to Costa Rica.

In an interview with the entertainment program ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the actress confessed that her first experience was not so pleasant and that, in fact, when he arrived at the place where they were going to consume it, he was in for a big surprise.

“We went to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a suitable environment with indigenous people. I thought it was going to be like a glamping, a kind of five-star experience, but you get there and you are really in the middle of the jungle”, explained the protagonist of ‘Transformers’.

Megan Fox tried the plant on a trip she took with her boyfriend to Costa Rica. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The actress of the movie sagas ‘Fast and furious’ He also experienced the Ayahuasca ritual while filming the Reality of Truth documentary in Peru.

Michelle Rodríguez confessed that the experience made her reflect on the death of her co-star Paul Walker.

“My Ayahuasca trip made me feel sad… because of the fact that he left me here… it wasn’t so much sadness because he left, but rather jealousy because he left first”declared the actress.

Actress Michelle Rodríguez tried ayahuasca while recording a documentary in Peru.

The controversial actress from the United States also tried this ancestral Amazonian drink and in her case it changed her life and helped her overcome the hard times she lived through. She assured that she allowed her to overcome the stress and bad times she suffered, including the loss of a child.

“It was very strong for me, I saw my whole life go by, and I had to let go of everything dark from my past to which I was clinging… since then I feel different… now I am free and fresh”revealed the actress.

Lindsay Lohan shared her experience and commented that ayahuasca changed her life.

In one of his last interviews, Will Smith declared on the program “My next guest needs no introduction”by David Letterman, and recounted the time he took Ayahuasca in Peru and everything that made him feel, to the point of fearing for his career.

In this interview, recorded months before starring in the unprecedented scandal for beating Chris Rock at the Oscars, the actor indicated that “It was the single most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

In his conversation with David Letterman, Smith revealed that after drinking the Ayahuasca he had a vision that his house, his money, and his career would be taken from him.

“I drank… and I’m drinking sitting there and all of a sudden it’s like I started to see all my money flying, and my house was going, and my career was going, and I was trying to grab my money, and my career and my whole life was being destroyed. This is my fear, and I’m there, but I feel like throwing upSmith said..

“I heard a voice say, ‘This is what it is, this is what f… life is.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, sh… and I hear Willow yelling, ‘Dad, help me, daddy, how come you don’t help me?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see you, honey.he continued recounting.

The also producer added that after this experience “I stopped worrying about my house, I stopped worrying about my career and it got to the point where I calmed down, and the voice is still 100 percent; I still hear Willow scream, my money keeps flying. But I’m… totally calm, even though there’s hell on my mind.”he detailed.

Will Smith says his career was destroyed when he took Ayahuasca in Peru. The actor described this experience as hellish. (Video: Netflix)

Will Smith He reported that although he felt a lot of fear, he learned a great lesson and understood that he is aware that everything happens and he will be able to handle any situation.

“When I came out of it, I realized that whatever happens in my life, I can handle it.” Will pointed out.

I can handle anyone who loses, I can handle anything that goes wrong, I can handle anything in my marriage.

He added that drinking ayahuasca helped him to have great confidence in him and that everything will always be fine. “I developed a trust and a love for myself that I never had. I trust that I will be fine, no matter what happens, ”he stressed.

Will Smith and his revealing statement about Ayahuasca on the David Letterman show.

