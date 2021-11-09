Will Smith lost 10 kg and documented everything on YouTube in a docuseries

It is called “The Best Shape of My Life” and is the web series released a few hours ago on the famous online video platform that sees the leading actor. It was followed step by step in a path that led him to lose weight by several kilos, almost ten. In addition to weight loss, the star has also embarked on an inner journey in search of himself

You remember when Will Smith showed her post-lockdown bacon in May 2021, declaring “I love this body but I want to feel better”? Many have shouted at the self acceptance, to the fat acceptance and so on, even if the most cynical had immediately insinuated that something was boiling in the pot … Not a pasta dish, given that the actor’s plans were planning to lose several kilos, to be documented in a web series for YouTube. In fact, Will Smith has decided to turn his bacon into the proverbial runny grease, making himself King Midas and turning his rolls into gold. A few hours ago, on November 8, 2021, the docuserie that sees him as the protagonist of a path thanks to which he managed to lose the beauty of 10 kg was released on the famous online video platform. Some newspapers report 20 kilos but this is incorrect: it is 20 pounds, or 20 pounds which is equivalent, to be exact, to 9.07 kilograms. The web series on YouTube does not only talk about weight loss but also tells what by now if we talk about Will Smith you cannot fail to find: even in this new project of his, the inner journey in search of oneself is among the ultimate goals of the interpreter. . The web series is called “The Best Shape of My Life” and it’s a six-part YouTube originals project, each of which will come directly to Will Smith’s personal channel. You can watch the official trailer of the web series “The Best Shape of My Life” in the video found at the bottom of this article.

Will Smith on violent father with mother: “I thought I’d kill him” “The Best Shape of My Life” was made by Lukas Kaiser (The Fresh Prince Reunion) and Dexton Deboree (Unbanned), the latter also here in the role of director. The project was overseen by Susanne Daniels, head of YouTube original content, flanked by Alex Piper and Lauren Celinski, head of development at YouTube Originals. The path to achieving a physical form in which Will Smith felt most comfortable quickly turns into an inner journey. Not only body in which to feel better but also soul, mind, heart. In short, whole interiority and innards. Pass us the line a little splatter … The actor will find himself digging into his own past, turning into a real diver who descends into the darkest areas of his ego, even in a very painful way. The archeology of the self that will make it descend into the underworld of consciousness by digging deep will bear fruit, bringing out priceless treasures. All the pain he will feel in reliving dramatic moments from his past will become an elixir of long catharsis.

Will Smith on the cover of EW with Venus and Serena Williams The release of the web docuseries “The Best Shape of My Life” comes in conjunction with another release that bears the signature of Will Smith: his biography.

“Will” will arrive on US shelves today, 9 November, while the Italian edition, published by Longanesi, is expected for 11 November with the title “Will, the power of the will”. In this book, as well as in this web series, the star opens up a lot, revealing even shocking things (a few days ago an excerpt from the biography published by People said that Smith allegedly had murderous thoughts towards his father, to take revenge in retrospect for hitting his mother).

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith: “We don’t practice monogamy” We know that in Will Smith’s life he plays a very important role his life coach, Michaela Boehm. For now we do not know if among the pages of her biography there will be lessons that she has drawn from her but it is likely that in this web series – in which the path to lose weight is accompanied by an inner path to get to know each other better – there is ” the hand ”of his” spiritualogical “guide, in the sense of spiritual-psychological. Even the presentation and the title of the book itself (in the Italian edition, that is “Will, the power of the will”) would suggest the presence of the trace of a guru or at least of a guide who can help to walk a difficult path as it always is. any journey of inner discovery. The actor first spoke about his life coach at the end of September 2021. He did so during an interview with the magazine. GQ in which he revealed that he does not practice monogamy, by mutual agreement (and common practice) with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. That revelation went around the globe, relaunched from newspaper to magazine and from social to social. In the interview with GQ recounted how he revealed to the life coach his dream of having a harem of women, including Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland. Together with her, life coach Michaela Boehm, the star began a journey of rehab during the time he was experiencing a deep midlife crisis. “We talked about it a lot and we planned the harem,” confessed the protagonist of Men in Black. “It was a liberating exercise. At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts (…) then I cleared my mind and realized it was okay to be myself. Just to think Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me feel good. a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I am married. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts were also sinful, “Smith said at the time. Below you will find the official trailer of the web series “The Best Shape of My Life”.