Will Smith made a call with the Academy that was hidden behind the slap | Famous
Will Smith made a call to David Rubin and Dawn Hudsonthe president of the Academy and the CEO of the institution, respectively, on Tuesday, March 29, to offer an apology for slap Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards, reported the Spanish newspaper El País.
This approach was hidden from the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which met on Wednesday the 30th to start the sanction process against the 53-year-old actor.
According to one of the members, who asked Deadline to remain anonymous, he questioned the situation: ” Why would they want to hide something like that from us? It only helps to create a atmosphere of suspicion“.
What was Will Smith’s explanation on the call?
According to the Variety portal, Smith apologized. for having tarnished the ceremony with his aggressive attitude towards Chris Rock after hearing the joke that alluded to his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia.
David Rubin sent a letter to all the academics to express his annoyance because the “harmful and unacceptable” behavior of Will Smith tarnished the most important night of cinema, for which the way in which he will be sanctioned is already being analyzed, a resolution that will be released on April 18 and could be the suspension of your membership or expulsion.
The contradictions of the Academy
On March 30, the Academy stated, through a statement, that Rubin and Hudson they asked the actor to leave the venue after slapping Chris Rock, but the Hollywood star “refused”.
However, some of those present denied the information, according to what they said in local media, since the alleged witnesses indicated that there was no request for Will Smith to leave his seat, reported El País.
The police were ready to arrest Will Smith
Will Packer, producer of the event, revealed this April 1 that the police offered Chris Rock to arrest the actor after physically assaulting him: “We can go for him. We are prepared. They can file charges,” the executive narrated on the show ‘Good Morning America’.
Rock refused to escalate the incident to justice: “They presented him with several options, but Chris turned them down. He just said, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.'”
Chris Rock’s joke about Jade Pinkett wasn’t in the script
At first it was said that the comedian only read the text that was in the script, but according to Packer it was not like that, because that it was not part of the writing. He even believed that the incident had been arranged between Chris and Will, for which he questioned him about it, but Rock stated that the slap had been real.
” Yeah I just took a hit from Muhammad Ali […] He immediately went into joke mode,” Packer said of what Rock told him, alluding to the biopic Smith starred in about the boxer in 2001. “But you could tell he was still in shock,” the producer recalled. at the interview .
Regarding the Academy’s alleged request for Will Smith to leave the venue, Packer noted that he was not part of that conversation, but he did inform them that Chris Rock did not want that.
“I went to the people in charge of the Academy who were on site and told them: ‘Chris Rock does not want that, he has made it clear that he does not want to make it worse,'” he told ‘Good Morning America’.
The producer thought that when Smith gave his speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actor, he was going to apologize to Chris Rock, but by not doing so, he “would have liked him to have left”, and confessed that the actor called him on Monday the 28th of March to apologize.