Will Smith, movies: the filmography of the American actor

Here are all the best Will Smith movies to see (or review) absolutely at least once.

He became a real star with the sitcom Willy, the prince of Bel-Air, then he was able to conquer the public with many important roles in highly successful films: let’s talk about Will Smith. The films and TV programs he starred in have made him one of the most famous and loved American actors in Italy and beyond. If you are one of his fans too, here are all the Will Smith films to see at least once in your life.

Will Smith: the filmography

Bad Boys: It was Will Smith’s first major blockbuster. In the Michael Bay-directed film, Will Smith plays investigator Mike Lowrey who, along with colleague Marcus Burnett, must solve a difficult drug theft case.

Will Smith

Independece Day: film also awarded with an Academy Award. The film tells of an alien invasion on Earth and Will Smith is one of the American aviation pilots who will face them to save humanity.

Men in Black: Agent J played by Will Smith in the film is a character who has become iconic in science fiction cinema, as is this first film in the successful saga starring the secret agents in charge of finding aliens on Earth.

Public enemy: 1998 thriller directed by Tony Scott starring Will Smith as attorney Robert Clayton Dean.

Ali: the title is enough to understand that in this film Will Smith played the role of the famous boxing champion Muhammad Ali. The film traces the life of the American champion.

Loading... Advertisements

The pursuit of happiness: film directed by Gabriele Muccino that sees Will Smith in the role of Chris Gardner, a man whose life does not smile at him who thanks to his willpower will be able to get up again.

Seven souls: another film directed by Gabriel Muccino starring Will Smith. It is a real masterpiece of dramatic cinema, in which the protagonist, after having caused the death of seven people in a car accident, decides to save seven other people by donating his organs.

Focus – Nothing is as it seems: if you like movies with scams and robberies at the center of the plot, this one with Will Smith and Margot Robbie is for you.

Collateral Beauty: another masterpiece, this time directed by David Frankel, in which Will Smith plays the role of Howard Inlet, a depressed man who writes letters to abstract concepts such as “Love”, “Death,” Time.