Will Smith: Netflix cancels the movie “Fast and Loose” after controversy at the Oscars 2022

After last Sunday Will smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Netflix canceled the movie “Fast and Loose”, the actor’s next movie for the streaming platform.

According to information from Hollywood ReporterNetflix was competing with Universal to be the next project, but Universal went ahead.

Also, according to sources, Netflix made an urgent call for another director to take over a project with Will Smith, who received the award for Best Actor at the ceremony. However, shortly after Smith’s attack on Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, Netflix quietly moved the project to the back burner.

What would “Fast and Loose” be about, with Will Smith?

“Fast and Loose” was going to tell the story of a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack. Piecing together clues, he discovers that he has led a dual identity as a wealthy capo and a bankrupt CIA agent.

“It seems like Netflix was understandably wary of moving forward. It is not clear if he will try to do the project with another star and director.“, revealed the specialized site.

Will Smith drops out of the Oscars

Will Smith told Variety about his departure from the Academy. “I resign membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote.

For its part, the Hollywood Academy accepted the “immediate resignation” of actor Will Smith after the controversial slap to comedian Chris Rock.

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violating the Academy’s codes of conduct ahead of the April 18 board meeting,” the Academy concluded in its response.

With information from SUN.

AC