Will Smith, off the post lockdown bacon: here is the new YouTube mini series

One of the many side effects of the historical period we are experiencing is certainly the worsening of our physical shape due to too much sedentary lifestyle. He also knows it well Will Smith, the Hollywood star who saw her body deteriorate during the pandemic to the sound of midnight muffins.

In recent days showed up on his own Instagram channel in all his splendor exhibiting, without shame, the no longer sculptural physique and admitting that he is in the worst physical shape of his life. All this to announce the next mini series that will debut on YouTube in which the actor he will challenge himself to get back in shape and feel better, not only physically.

Best Shape of My Life“will be divided into 6 episodes in which Smith will meet professional athletes, scientists and several YouTubers who will guide him towards his new goal. It will be a fun, adventurous and hopefully stimulating story for all those who, like him, have the desire to throw down the extra pounds, especially in view of the summer.

YouTube is also planning other original docuseries in collaboration with various stars of the show, among which the singer-songwriter Alicia Keys What will be protagonist of “Notes, a program divided into four episodes in which the Pop Star will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of his first album “Songs in A Minor”. Among the guests some fans who will be lucky enough to attend the recording of his eighth album.

