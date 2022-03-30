Will Smith offers a public apology.

The day after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith apologized to the comedian, the academy and viewers, saying he was “out of character” and his actions were “not right.” they are representative of the man I want to be.”

The crisis following Sunday’s incident continued on Monday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s onstage attack and said it would launch an investigation. Hours later Smith posted an apology more heartfelt than the one he said during his acceptance speech, in which he notably did not apologize to Rock.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith said. “My behavior last night at the Academy Awards is inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of my job, but a joke about Jada’s illness was too much for me to take and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of place and I was wrong. I am ashamed of my actions that are not representative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith added apologies to the academy, producers, attendees and the Williams family. Smith was honored for his role as Richard Williams, the father of famous tennis players Venus and Serena in the movie “King Richard.”