Will Smith on Suicide Squad: “Yes to the Ayer Cut”

The choices controversial of the film division of DC e Warner regarding some films produced in recent years, they have divided the plethora of fans that franchises gather around the world. Among those who demonstrated appreciations for the first released versions of the films and who, on the other hand, has noticed excessive fragmentation and discrepancies within the plots, repeatedly confirmed by the directors and the main actors of the various cast, the debates remain open and, for some time, there has been a loud cry for the director’s cut of certain works.

The case of the Justice League from Zack Snyder that, after the release of the extended version lasting 4 hours, made headlines for some time; causing great uproar among the public and professionals. Today, the controversy over the Ayer’s Cut from Suicide Squadafter the recent statements by Will Smithobviously present in the cast of the film.

The latest on Suicide Squad Ayer’s Cut

Over time it has become a real movement. Moved by the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCutDC Comics fans are demanding the release of a extended version of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer. Recently, Will Smith who, in the film, plays the hit man Deadshot, expressed himself in favor of the action of the fans. As mentioned, the public was stirred up against the request after the release of the director’s cut of Zack Snyder of Justice League, version whole wheat originally conceived by the director and devoid of the changes made by the studio and Whedon’s takeover behind the camera. Several times, Ayer has stated that Suicide Squad was also subject to a number of cuts excessive and impressive, able to diametrically change the concept of the film. The director came to define the editing of the film he directed, scandalous.

Will Smith confirmed, in turn, every word of the director, supporting fans in the cause, stating: “Let me tell you that there is so much that is left out of the final version of the film seen in the hallin the case of Suicide Squad “. Interviewed by Variety, Deadshot continued: “I agree with the fan action, I love it. I love that world (in reference to David Ayer’s possible director’s cut) and, in any case, love what was created in both versions. I would be absolutely happy to see the original version of the film “.

The Suicide Squad case

Written and directed by Ayer, the first film dedicated to the Suicide Squad is based on the group of the same name supervillains of DC Comics. Although it boasts a cast of stars among which it is worth mentioning Jared LetoMargot Robbie, Cara Delevigne and Smith himself, the film received a ton of criticisms very bitter, precisely because of the general confusion of the plot and the poor characterization of the characters. Film ironicwhose performances by Leto and Robbie in particular were applauded, Suicide Squad won a Oscar to the best trick, only to be followed by Suicide Missionsequel to the relatively successful 2021 film greater. It is not yet clear if Warner will move towards Ayer’s Cut, what is certain is that fans would certainly react in a manner positive should the firm agree to distribute it.