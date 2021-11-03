Will Smith on the cover of EW with Venus and Serena Williams

Will Smith will be the father of Venus and Serena Williams in a new movie. “King Richard” (in Italy “A winning family – King Richard”) will tell the story of Richard Williams , the man who dedicated his life to fulfilling his daughters Venus and Serena’s dream of becoming two successful tennis players. The actor and the two tennis champions they told each other to Entertainment Weekly.

Will Smith, Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard”

deepening





King Richard, released the trailer for the film

“When we learned that Will wanted to do it, we were like, ‘This movie is going to be a really big deal!’” Venus told EW.com. “Any movie he’s in is a real hit. We had the feeling that it would have been a success, a serious project “. Serena also said she was enthusiastic. “I liked the fact that he managed to capture innocence, that innocence that we still cling to. It was a little hard for me to say, ‘Oh, this film portrays me‘, because I am Serena … and there is no me without her, and, without her, I would not have been able to achieve my success on the tennis court ”added the number 40 of the WTA ranking. “I think the film is mostly about story of Venus and what she had to face being the first black tennis player. This had a strong impact. We blazed the trail for those who would come later. There would have been no Serena if there hadn’t been a Venus ”. Serena can’t wait for her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, see the movie. “I’ve always wondered how I was going to explain my life to her. Like: ‘Where do I start?’ And this is the best way, ”said the champion. Serena and Venus Williams are played by respectively Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. The new trailer for the biopic, which will arrive in Italian cinemas in 2022, also features Beyoncé’s new song, Be Alive, written specifically for the film.