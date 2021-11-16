News

Will Smith on top of Burj Khalifa, the video

Stunning footage of the Hollywood star stunned followers

A video that stunned the fans. In the past few hours the actor, born in 1968, got a lot of media attention with the post shared on the Instagram profile it boasts more than fifty-six million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments and moments of relaxation surrounded by the dearest affections.

Will Smith, the post on Instagram

Willard Carroll Smith Jr., this is the name in the registry office, is among the most active stars on Instagram thanks to the publication of continuous viral content. This time the actor (PHOTO) decided to amaze everyone by climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest skyscraper in the world with its 829.80 meters.

The jaw-dropping footage sees the Hollywood star at the top of the building thanks to breathtaking shots. The post has received numerous comments currently counting over three million likes.

In the caption of the movie Will Smith ironically asked followers: “Have you ever felt on top of the world?”.

Will Smith, the great success

Will Smith is among the most beloved and popular stars of the small and big screen. Over the years, the actor has given audiences famous interpretations, starting with the iconic television series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

Among the most popular films Bad Boys, Men in Black, Ali, The pursuit of happiness And Shaded area.

There was no lack of excellent feedback in the recording field, among the most famous songs Switch, whose official videoclip counts more than sixty million views on Youtube

