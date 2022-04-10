Will Smith: other celebrities have also been vetoed by the Academy

Will Smith has been barred from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years after the “King Richard” star slapped comedian Chris Rock at the ceremony on March 27.

This was announced by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on April 8, saying that the 94th edition of the Oscars had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior of Mr. Smith.”

“…for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be allowed to attend any Academy events or programsin person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

The decision means that Smith will not be present to introduce the Best Actress Oscar winner at next year’s ceremony.a tradition that the producers behind the show have followed for many years.

However, Will’s resignation and exclusion from future telecasts they don’t prevent him from being nominated or even winning future Academy Awards during that time.

Before Will Smith, other Hollywood celebrities were kicked out of the Oscars

The protagonist of “I Am Legend” not the first to be banned. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the Academy.

Carmine Caridi: he was the first actor in the history of the awards to be expelled after the actor was investigated by the FBI for producing VCR copies of preview screenings and sharing them.

Among the copies it sold were such films as “Something’s Gotta Give”, “The Last Samurai”, “Mystic River”, “Big Fish”, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” and 60 other films.

For this reason the star of “The Godfather Part II”, was expelled forever from this film event in 2004.

Harvey Weinstein: in October 2017, the board of directors of the Academy voted to strip former film producer and Hollywood executive of his membership after dozens of women filed complaints of sexual harassment and assault against him over several decades.

Roman Polansky: the filmmaker is no longer part of the organization that delivers the most famous awards in Hollywood after pleading guilty to rape. Romano had sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl whom he had drugged in 1977.

Polanski was expelled at the same time as Bill Cosby in 2018: “The Board of Governors voted in favor of expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from the Academy in accordance with the rules of conduct of the organization”, that is how they announced it.

Cosby was found guilty of three charges of sexual abuse on April 26 of the same year mentioned, but the question here is why did it take Hollywood more than 40 years to decide on Polanski?

Adam Kimmel: The cinematographer is known for his work on films like “Lars and the Real Girl.” Nevertheless, he was also famous for being a sex offender and a serial offender of minors.

He had been arrested twice and in 2003 pleaded guilty to assaulting a girl when he was 15 years old. Again in 2010, he was involved in a fourth degree assault on a minor. After the accusation and the offenses of him, the Academy barred Kimmel from award ceremonies.

