Will Smith paid for King Richard’s colleagues out of his own pocket after the movie’s airing on HBO Max

Actor Will Smith has decided to offer bonuses to the co-stars of A Winning Family – King Richard after streaming the film on HBO Max.

Will Smith is called King in A Winning Family – King Richard, but the way he’s dealt with his co-stars he definitely is in real life too. The star decided to personally hand out bonuses for her peers once she announced that the film would be released on HBO Max.

If you remember well, the topic had definitely caused discussion: with the distribution difficulties arising from COVID, last year the film companies found themselves in difficulty in respecting their calendar of theatrical releases, and to remedy the problem, companies like Disney and Warner have opted for a hybrid form of distribution, combining streaming platforms with the big screen.

In the case of Warner, then, the day-and-date mode was even announced, or the same film would be made available on HBO Max on the same day of the theatrical release.

King Richard: A picture from the film

This has led to many contractual problems (just look at the Black Widow / Scarlett Johansson case), considering that companies now have to act to fix the imbalances in the earnings of the stars generated by the double distribution, and while Warner seems to have taken action in this sense for the Actors of the cast of King Richard, Will Smith wanted to do his part.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who also appears among the producers of the film, would have paid out of his own pocket a “nice bonus” for his co-stars, as has been described by the sources.

Smith has in fact received a hefty remuneration for his part (apparently about 40 million dollars) and personally wanted to reward colleagues such as Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis among others to make up for a possible lack. from revenue due to the passage in streaming.

A Winning Family – King Richard will hit US screens on November 19th.