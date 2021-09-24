Will Smith paid for the New Orleans fireworks for July 4th out of his own pocket

That Will Smith cares a lot about the 4th of July is something a little taken for granted: in addition to being an American citizen, the actor has seen thanks to Independence Day the consecration of a career on the launching pad, so it is more than understandable that ours gives an additional value to the celebration of the most heartfelt anniversary in the USA.

25 years after the release of the film with which Roland Emmerich angered the American army, however, the good Will saw for the first time in danger the celebrations for the 4th of July: the actor, currently stationed in New Orleans for the shooting of his new film, has in fact discovered that the city administration would not have foreseen fireworks shows for the fateful day.

What to do then? Resignation is not in the character of the ex-Prince of Bel-Air, so it is better to opt for the more practical solution, however expensive: Smith has in fact decided without batting an eyelid to pay for the New York fireworks show out of his own pocket. Orleans for the 4th of July, paying a whopping $ 100,000 for Independence Day to be celebrated properly.

Understandable? Exaggerated? What do you think? Let us know in the comments the opinion on the reaction of ours Will Smith to the excessive sobriety of the celebrations! Recently, meanwhile, we saw the return of the president of Independence Day in a new commercial.