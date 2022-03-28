Will Smith Parties at Vanity Fair Oscar Party After Chris Rock Slap in the Face

ads

After the slap heard around the world, Will Smith took part in Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party.

The “King Richard” star was seen dancing, Oscar for Best Actor in hand, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children at the exclusive event, and even rapped some of his classic tunes to a cheering crowd.

Chris Rock, whom Smith slapped earlier at the Academy Awards, did not show up for the VF party.

But Smith arrived after midnight and headed to the dance floor. DJ D-Nice was spinning tunes and playing several Smith songs as a tribute when the star and his family arrived.

Smith, 53, danced to and rapped to her ’90s hits “Summertime,” “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” Jada, 50, was dancing next to her on the dance floor, along with her children Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

D-Nice yelled into the mic, “Congratulations to Will Smith!” and extolled Smith’s virtues as a close friend. The crowd cheered as Smith danced, but his savage altercation with Rock on Hollywood’s biggest stage had divided the city.

“I was embarrassed, I was embarrassed for our industry,” said an influential Hollywood executive who had brought his young son to the awards.

Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in “King Richard” after the slap. Wire Image for Vanity Fair

Many attendees of the live event told us they initially thought Smith’s slap in the face was a stunt, only realizing it was real when Smith yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth! »

David Spade, who performed with Rock on “Saturday Night Live,” told us at the Vanity Fair party that Smith’s attack “set a dangerous precedent,” while comedian Kathy Griffin had previously posted online: “Now we all have than worrying about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was heard saying at the VF party that Rock should have checked with Smith about the pranks first, and that if she was insulted in such a way, she hopes her husband will stand up for her.

“That’s not a problem. That ended. I can confirm that,” Diddy said of the Rock-Smith feud.

(Speaking of not getting any notice, a source said Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons had no idea Oscars co-host Amy Schumer was going to include them at one point calling Dunst a “seat filler.”)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who offered to broker a peace between Smith and Rock from the Oscars stage after the show, told us the feud had now been resolved.

“That’s not a problem. That ended. I can confirm that,” Diddy told us about the meat without elaborating on how Smith and Rock had reconciled. “Everything is love,” she said. “They are brothers”.

Some stars, including comedians Wanda Sykes and Bill Maher, declined to comment on the incident or said they were still processing what happened.

Others joked about the altercation. When a bevy of stars, including playwright Jeremy O. Harris, “No Time to Die” star Lashana Lynch, Roots Questlove drummer and comedian Marlon Wayans, headed to the Vanity Fair portrait studio for a photo together, Wayans jokingly yelled into a hallway: “We’re doing a black picture! If you want to get slapped, you have to go in!”

Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe and Trevor Noah hugged Smith as he entered the Vanity Fair party with his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “King Richard” star was defending his wife against Rock’s joke about her alopecia. Wire Image for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair also hosted an all-star dinner and awards screening before the Oscars after-party, for guests including Taika Waititi and girlfriend Rita Ora, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Savannah Guthrie, Jeff Goldblum, Mindy Kaling, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monae, Donald Glover, Jon Hamm and more.

A source said that when the Smith incident occurred, the VF dinner “went completely silent.”

Guests were “truly stunned,” the source added. Multiple sources said that Union was trying to expertly decipher the feud between Smith and Rock for guests. When Smith won the Oscar, Union “yelled, ‘here we go,’ and everyone clinked glasses so the whole world could hear his speech,” a source said. Another attendee told us that Union was reading Twitter comments to the crowd, and others passed around a phone to view uncensored video of the incident online.

Meanwhile, not everything at the Vanity Fair party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills was about that dramatic slap in the face.

“Sasha! I need you to help me unbutton myself!” Isla Fisher yelled at her husband Sacha Baron Cohen after the couple had walked the red carpet at the party, and then she headed straight to the bathroom in her figure-hugging white dress.

I can’t get into the women’s! Cohen barely responded as he waited outside.

Kim Kardashian was with her sister Kendall Jenner at the party, and when someone told Kardashian she was “living her best life,” the reality star and SKIMS designer explained, “I try… I try.”

Lourdes Leon, whose mother, Madonna, hosts a rival Oscars night party with manager Guy Oseary, was heard complaining to a friend: “Can we just get out of here and go to a real party?”

Bill Murray was seen in court with director Sofia Coppola and “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara in an outdoor area, while Jason Momoa chatted with “Atlanta” star Glover and Ronan Farrow posed for a photo with Questlove.

Model Emily Ratajkowski was with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, while Timothée Chalamet, who had changed from his Oscars shirtless look to a studded leather outfit, chatted with the duo.

Netflix’s head of global movies, Scott Stuber, was seen chatting with Endeavor CEO Patrick Whitesell, and Apple boss Tim Cook was roundly congratulated on the company’s Best Picture win for “CODA.”

Other guests at the party hosted by VF editor Radhika Jones included Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Riz Ahmed, Rami Malek, Nicky Hilton and Jon Voight.

Earlier at the awards, Rock joked from the stage that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “GI Jane 2,” poking fun at her bald hairstyle. Smith then ran onstage and punched Rock in the face, but then gave a tearful acceptance speech when she won the Oscar for “King Richard.”

