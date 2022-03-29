Will Smith Partyed To Close The Night He Won His First Oscar And Slapped Chris Rock

From the moment of the attack, celebrities and the general public who were aware of the situation they divided into two sides : who approved of the slap in response to the crudeness of the joke and who condemned the act seeing it as unjustified violence.

The fit of rage of actor Will Smith, who hit comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s alopecia stunned the audience during the Oscar ceremony, minutes before see him cry when receiving the statuette for best actor for his leading role in the movie King Richard last Sunday, March 27.

After finishing his speech when receiving the highest award in the world of acting, Smith walked offstage without apologizing to Chris Rock, angering people who thought his response to the joke was wrong.

Nevertheless, Smith went on with his night as if nothing had happened. . On Instagram he spoke indirectly about the fact, showing off with his wife reflecting happiness and putting in the description of the photo: “ They can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore anywhere ” (where Smith and his wife are originally from).

Also, a few hours after the famous slap, several videos of Smith dancing and laughing in the middle of a party organized by Vanity Fair magazinewhich took place after the Oscar awards ceremony.

Joining Smith and his family were celebrities like NNatalie Portman, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Chris Pine, Kim Kardashian and many more scattered around the area.

Nevertheless, many people were surprised by the absence of Chris Rock, which was attributed to the eventwhich despite not having escalated beyond a furious exchange of words after the physical altercation, became a trend around the world.

On Monday, March 28, Will Smith used his Instagram account to refer to the event formally for the first time and publicly apologize to Chris Rock.noting that his act should not have involved violence of any kind and that he regretted overshadowing the success of all the winners with the scandalous slap.

VARIOUS REACTIONS

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, responded to reporters: “I think he had the right to do what he did“.

Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley, who suffers from alopecia, thanked Smith. “Congratulations to all the husbands who defend their wives suffering from alopecia from ignorance and everyday insults,” Pressley tweeted, later deleting the message.

The also Democratic representative Jamaal Bowman also turned to Twitter and also deleted the writing: “A lesson to learn: do not joke with the hair of a black woman“.

On the other hand, the strongest condemnation was that of American actor and director Judd Apatow in a tweet that he later deleted but was replicated by actress Mia Farrow: Will Smith “could have killed him. He just lost control of his anger and his violence (…) He lost his mind”.

Mia Farrow, meanwhile, defended comedian Chris Rock. “He made no more than a joke, as he knows how to do“, said.

In addition, comment sections drew mixed reactionsand they mostly deviated from the ethics of the deed to praise Rock’s jawline and his professionalism in not hitting back.