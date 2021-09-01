Will Smith passes the crown and surprisingly reveals who will be the new Prince of Bel-Air

Sitting in his sumptuous home in Southern California Smith connected with the young Banks, who was instead in his room with a lot of hangers full of clothes clearly visible behind him: “It’s a great pleasure to meet you”, begins Smith. “and from the bottom of my heart I would like to congratulate you: you landed the role of Willy in Bel-Air”.











“This is a dream come true, you don’t know how I … no, you probably do!”, Replies incredulous and excited Jabari.

“You have a fantastic road ahead of you,” Smith reminds him: “I look forward to being an asset to you in this process as you build your life and build your career.”

Loading... Advertisements

The young man then tells how, when he was in high school, he and his friends had dressed as the protagonists of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and shows a shot, adding that he must thank his father, for having pushed him to participate in the auditioned for the part that was Will Smith.

The “Bel-Air” reboot series, of which two seasons are already planned, is signed by the director Morgan Cooper, who dramatically reworked the 90s sitcom while maintaining its original premise: Will’s complicated journey, who finds himself living in the Bel-Air residence from the streets of West Philadelphia.