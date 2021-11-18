Will Smith pays the actors out of his own pocket to make up for the losses

There are just over two months left until the release, simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max, of King Richard, a film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green about the father of the Williams Sisters, fundamental in the growth of the two future sport champions. The protagonist is Will Smith, who has recently given himself up to a great act of generosity.

The uncomfortable rethinking of the actors is creating many problems, especially for the actors distribution strategies by the majors to compensate for the pandemic Covid, which has brought them in the last year and still leads them – despite the massive reopening of theaters, often at full capacity – to distribute the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming platforms. It is in this context, for example, that the feud between Scarlett Johanson and Disney matured, with the actress criticizing the choice of the House of Mickey Mouse to distribute Black Widow, on Disney +, close to the theatrical release, reducing any prizes and percentages at the box office.

On the competition front, similar criticisms had been leveled by Christopher Nolan at Warner Bros., leading him to abandon a ten-year collaboration. Today, similar reasons push Will Smith to a great gesture of generosity towards the co-stars in his latest film. The actor, the Hollywood Reporter said, would indeed paid out of his own pocket his co-stars to make up for any shortcomings with the upcoming film HBO Max. Many in recent months have wondered stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the reduced earning potential.

Smith directly cuts the bull’s head by writing checks – rumors say, not confirmed by the actor’s press office – for at least four actors of the cast, in a film she has loved and supported from day one: Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. The plot published by Warner reads: “Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard of Warner Bros. Pictures follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who helped raise two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. , which will eventually change the sport “. Will you go and see it? And what do you think of Smith’s nice gesture? Tell us in the comments!