Will Smith Pinkett: Hollywood Couples Who Married Out of Obligation or Convenience | Trends

Jada Pinkett Smith’s statements in 2018, which came to light again after the scandal over Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock In the middle of the ceremony of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, they generated a controversy in networks and put the eyes of thousands of users on the marriage of this famous couple who has been involved in infidelity scandals and much more.

According to the actress in her famous program ‘Red Table Talk’, never wanted to marry the Oscar winner and it all happened under pressure from her mother, when she was just a young woman and pregnant.

“I was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married (…) lor we did because ‘Gammy’ was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘you have to get married'”, Pinkett recounted.

Despite the strong statements of the actress, their marriage to Smith continues and they currently make up one of the couples Hollywood’s most famous.

Jada’s words brought about a whole discussion about couples in the world of entertainment who have married out of obligation or convenience, making the public believe that They have a dream relationship as a couple, but the reality ends up being something else.

Here we tell you some:

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

As it was known, the actress went to a casting without imagining that it was not a movie but a strategy to find a wife for the famous actor Tom Cruise, a particular story that has even inspired some tapes. Although Holmes decided to do part of the deception under his willthe actress was the one who made the decision to end their marriage and announced their separation.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This marriage was one of the most commented of the socialite because it was one of the shorter as it only lasted 72 days.

According to speculation, their union took place in the middle of an advertising strategy to promote the reality show ‘Kardashians’ Keeping Up With.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds was Scarlett’s first husband, who married at a very young age. Although time after she divorced her, the actress pointed out that they made this decision to prioritize their careers, it was rumored that their relationship was nothing more than a setup to increase your popularity.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

This famous couple came to light during the premieres of the famous youth film ‘High School Musical’, where both star. According to rumors, their love affair was just a strategy, which would have been demonstrated after ending their romance, since it lasted as long as the saga lasted.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

This is another marriage that they claim was arranged out of convenience to boost their careers. The actor and the model were married in the middle of a ceremony that captured the attention of the world, However, it was very fleeting, which has made us think that it was just a strategy.