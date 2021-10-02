Will Smith pointed to the worst film of his career. And it’s totally unexpected

Will Smith recently participated in the format of the magazine GQ Actually Me, answering some questions addressed to him on social media by various users.

The actor spoke, in particular, of his own better roles and of those worst, discussing the relevance of his films and some regrets that have studded his nevertheless rich and successful career as a Hollywood star.

When asked which of his films went beyond reality, Smith replied: “When we make films we go to find people who are at the forefront of certain technologies and show us things that will be developed in the next 10, 20 years. If you look at Enemy of the State (Public enemy, Tony Scott’s 1998 film, ed), it is really scary to see how much anticipated the Big Brother condition we are experiencing today ».

To a Quora user who asked him what it was his worst movie ever instead he replied, focusing first on what he believes to be its apexes: «Regarding the best players, I think it’s a draw among the first Men in Black And The pursuit of happiness. For different reasons they are almost perfect films. The worst? I do not know, Wild Wild West is certainly a pain in the ass. Seeing me in those breeches… I don’t like it“.

The film, set at the end of the 19th century, had as protagonists Jim West (Will Smith) and Artemus Gordon (Kevin Kline), both in search of the evil Dr. Loveless (Kenneth Branagh), who was plotting to dominate America, and was a actually an unsuccessful combination of westerns and science fiction, “awarded” moreover by five, not very honorable Razzie Awards (worst film, worst direction, worst song, worst couple and worst screenplay). In addition to acting, Smith had also sung there title track.

Speaking of regrets, there is instead the role of Neo from Matrix then went to Keanu Reeves: “I have always thought that a studio should take a script and entrust it to two different groups of actors, directors and crew so that two different versions of the same script come out at the same time in the cinema, so as to give people the opportunity to see them both”.

What do you think of Will Smith’s words? Do you agree with him or would you have indicated other films? Tell us in the comments!

Loading... Advertisements

Photo: Getty (Jim Spellman / WireImage)

Source: GQ (via Deadline)

Read also: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: revealed the cast of the reboot. Here’s who will be in Will Smith’s place

Read also: Elon Musk announces the first androids: Will Smith’s reaction is hilarious [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED