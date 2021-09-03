Will Smith presents on Instagram Jabari Banks, the actor who will “replace” him …

There’s a new prince in Bel-Air, he’s the actor Jabari Banks and it was right Will Smith to crown him. They are ready to start shooting for the reboot of the legendary series “Willy, the Prince of Bel-AirAnd surprisingly the former protagonist Will Smith presented from his instagram account the actor who will play his role.

“Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air,” Jabari Banks replaces Will Smith

Shooting will start shortly on the reboot, in a dramatic key, of the nineties TV series “Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air“. The former protagonist announces the new Willy Will Smith, which in a live stream he connected with Jabari Banks, actor in his first television role, singer and rapper with a degree from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Will Smith he connected via social networks with the “successor” from his home in Los Angeles: “It is a great pleasure to meet you – he told his colleague – and from the bottom of my heart I would like to congratulate you: you got the role of Willy in Bel- Air “.

In seventh heaven of course Jabari Banks, who in his youth was a fan of the series: “This – explained the young actor – is a dream come true, you don’t know how I feel … Indeed no, you probably know!”.

