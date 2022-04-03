Will Smith: producers freeze his career for slapping Chris Rock

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.04.2022 16:12:46





Almost eight days have passed hit that actor Will Smith gave to Chris Rock in full gala of the Oscar awardsdue to a joke that the latter made against the partner of the protagonist of the series “The Prince of Rap”so once the situation has cooled down, little by little echoes of the incident have been revealed.

And this time it was the American portal “The Hollywood Reporter”who announced that some production houses have decided to stop the films that they had in the door with Will Smith for the blow he dealt to Chris Rock.

The publication details how much Netflix What Sony have decided to put their productions in the background with Will Smiththe first stopping the production of “Fast and Loose” and the second doing the same “Bad Boys 4”.

“Fast and Loose” It would not be the only project that Netflix would have ‘frozen’ for the moment with Willbecause the actor would also have been considered for films like “The Council” and “bright 2”but today everyone is on pause.

Sony also stops productions

“The Hollywood Reporter” details that Will Smith had already received 40-page script for ‘Bad Boys’ movie sequelsame that was going at a fast pace until before the Oscars incident; however, today the film is suspended indefinitely.