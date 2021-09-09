Will Smith produces the adaptation of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist

For 16 years Laurence Fishburne had been trying to develop an adaptation of the best-loved and best-known (and best-selling) book by Paulo Coelho, but the purchase of the rights to The Alchemist 1988 by Warner Bros dates back to 2003. A film version that finally seems to be finally in the works, thanks to Will Smith and Jon Mone, for Westbrook Studios, Kevin Frakes and Raj Singh for PalmStar, and Gil Netter for Netter Films.

Production should start in September, in Morocco, where with the director Kevin Frakes they will meet on set Tom Hollander, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour, Ashraf Barhom And Sebastian de Souza, called to play the role of the protagonist Santiago.

“Hundreds of millions of people in the last three decades have found inspiration in The Alchemist to pursue their dreams, listen to their heart and keep hope in the face of adversity”Gil Netter said in a statement. Whose production team is completed by the Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda e Ryan Kreston, who will take care of the screenplay of the adaptation together with the director.

The synopsis of the book, from Bompiani Editore:

The Andalusian shepherd Santiago, after a premonitory dream, sets out on a journey to Tarifa, in search of a treasure. Along the way he meets a gypsy, a man who calls himself king, an alchemist. It crosses Egypt, the desert, up to Morocco. Nobody knows where the treasure Santiago is looking for is, but Santiago draws a few pearls of wisdom from every encounter. Finally arriving at the pyramids, Santiago learns that his coveted treasure is much closer to his home in Spain than he thought and realizes that in reality the real wealth is what he has acquired along the journey.