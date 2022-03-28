Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock had come onstage to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, who has publicly acknowledged that he suffers from alopeciacomparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil in the movie Ridley Scott.

The comedian joked with Smith that he was looking forward to a “GI Jane” sequel. Then, Smith got up from his seat near the stage, approached Rock and slapped him.

Although it seemed like a simulated blow, the audience fell silent and the fact that the actor continued to rebuke the presenter when he returned to his seat raised even more doubts.

After sitting back down, Smith yelled at him, “Keep my wife’s name out of her (expletive) mouth.”

The 94th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards are held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theater audience and viewers at home.

After the strange exchange, the press accredited at the ceremony began to ask if that moment was in the script or was it a spontaneous reaction for real.

According to the specialized publication Variety, Will Smith’s publicist, Meredith O. Sullivansummoned him during the ad break to have a discussion with him.

In the commercial break, the presenter Daniel Kaluya walked over to hug Smith and Denzel Washington He escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry He came over to talk too.

At the end of December of last year, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed the disease she has been dealing with for a long time: alopecia.

“Now, at this point, I can only laugh”he said, running his finger over an area that has barely grown any hair and looks like a scar. “Everyone knows I’ve been battling baldness and then one day, look at this line here.”

Alopecia, according to the University Clinic of Navarra, is abnormal hair loss, so the term is considered a synonym of baldness. It can affect the scalp or other areas of the skin where there is hair, such as the eyelashes, armpits, genital region and beard.