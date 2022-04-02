Will Smith quits the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Actor Will Smith announced Friday afternoon that he is resigning from his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he punched comedian Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

“I fully accept any and all consequences of my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation ceremony were shocking, heartbreaking and inexcusable,” he said in a statement Friday.

Smith, who won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, said he had betrayed the trust of the Academy, his colleagues and the public by his inappropriate behavior on Sunday and wanted to turn the spotlight on those who deserve to be recognized “for His achievements”.

Will Smith receives the award for Best Actor ‘King Richard’ at the Oscars 2022. Getty Images

“Therefore, I am resigning my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences that the Board deems appropriate,” he stated in the statement.

Academy President David Rubin said he had received and accepted Smith’s resignation.

[Will Smith se rehusó a abandonar la ceremonia de los Oscar tras golpear a Chris Rock, dice la Academia]

“We will move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the Academy’s conduct guidelines, prior to the next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” he said in a statement.

Smith’s resignation came two days after the Academy announced disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the association’s standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith took the stage from his front row seat at the Dolby Theater and slapped Rock, who had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, Smith won the first Oscar of his long acting career.

Rock, who was about to present the Oscar for best documentary, declined to press charges when asked by police.

Rock briefly spoke publicly about the attack during his comedy set in Boston this week, saying only that he was still “processing what happened.”

Smith shocked the crowd and viewers watching the show on Sunday when he took the stage and slapped Chris Rock after he joked that Jada Pinkett would star. G.I. Jane 2referring to G.I. Janea film in which actress Demi Moore played a lieutenant with a shaved head in 1997.

Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss due to alopecia, had a shaved head, similar to Demi Moore’s in the original film.