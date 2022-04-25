Will Smith reappears for the first time, after the controversial incident he starred in at the Oscars

Will Smith reappeared in India for the first time since he slapped the comedian Chris Rockat the 94th awards ceremony Oscar and that it be vetoed by the Academy for the next 10 years. the star of the ribbon “King Richard” He arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday, where a horde of paparazzi awaited his arrival. The actor looked very relaxed in a white t-shirt, gray shorts over white compression pants and sneakers. Jordan.

Although the reasons that led Smith to India are unknownEverything seems to indicate that the 53-year-old actor has left behind the bitter episode of last March. In a video obtained by the site TMZ, photographers are heard repeatedly shouting Smith’s name in an attempt to get closer to him and the actor is seen posing with some fans, including an airport security official. The trip comes just days after the premiere of the show’s fifth season. “Red table talk”with the presenters Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith Y Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Before the start of the first episode, Jada sent a written message noting that her family is in a healing process and that some of the discoveries that come out of it will be shared at the broadcast table when the time comes: “Until then, the table will continue to offer powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Smith came under fire after he got up from his seat, walked up to Rock onstage and slapped him during the awards show. Oscar last March 27. The actor physically confronted the comedian after she made a joke about Jada Pinkett’s shaved head, pointing at her from the stage and saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2’I can not wait to see her”.

Jada’s negative reaction to Rock’s comment was visible on television, though moments later she was also caught on video laughing and clapping after the former star of “Saturday night Live” would say: “Will Smith He just slapped me.” The bizarre episode prompted the Academy to ban Smith from attending any events – in person or virtually – for the next 10 years.

You may also like:

-Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to face him in a boxing match

-Jada Pinkett Smith confessed in 2018 that she never wanted to marry Will Smith