Will Smith reappears in public for the first time after punching Chris Rock

The actor Will Smith was seen in public for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock in the past Oscar awards after the comedian made “a joke” about his wife Jada Pinkett.

According to various international media, Smith landed at the private airport in Mumbai, India, where he was captured by paparazzi.

hollywood superstar @will_smith30 was in Mumbai couple of days ago! Our Paparazzi team spotted him while he was returning from India! Do you think he was here for a shoot? Tell us in the comment below! pic.twitter.com/NGO2qiAoFW — ETimes (@etimes) April 23, 2022

In the images you can see the actor, who was wearing a white shirt and dark gray pants, very smiling, greeting people who took the opportunity to take pictures with him.

It is not yet known for sure why the actor’s visit to the Asian country is due, although it is believed that it is a spiritual meeting.

His trip comes days after Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris returned to their talk show. ‘Red Table Talk’ in which through a brief message they hinted that in the future they will address the controversial issue of Will Smith and his blow to Chris rock.

“Given everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing… Some of the discoveries surrounding our healing will be shared around the table when the time comes. Until then, we will continue to offer powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada,” he said.

A few weeks ago, the motion picture academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and damaging.”

Smith preemptively resigned from the academy in early April during the run-up to the meeting, saying he would accept whatever punishment the academy meted out.