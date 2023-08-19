Will Smith regrets making his kids celebrities

in conversation with the actor Kevin Hart , Will Smith He finds himself sorry for having tried to turn them into celebrities at all costs. Moreover, admitting that he had to pay a very high price for it.

“2010 was the biggest year as an actor, as a father,” says the actor. “The Karate Kid (starring). Jaden Smith ) premiered in June, Whip My Hair (single from willow smith ) came out in October. I was dreaming of family in my mind.”

Smith goes on to say, in these ambitious plans, the burden of his own past was attached to a great extent, under the motto “I’m going to do better than my father.” “We’ve talked about it before: My father was an abuser… I told myself I’d never be able to have that kind of energy with my family, and I had a dream, one of that family. The idea I was building. Between 2010 and 2012 I had accomplished all my dreams. I had surpassed even my biggest dreams.”

However, Will Smith soon realized that he was becoming more of a manager than a father. And, as a result of that obsession, his family relationships were deteriorating.

Will Smith’s kids react to fame

“Nobody was happy in my family. Nobody wanted to be a member of the Platoon. Willow was the first person to riot, and it was the first time I realized that success and money don’t equal happiness.”, Memorization. “Up until that moment, I truly believed that you could be successful in your own way, have a home and a family, and that you could earn your way to happiness.”

Smith does not talk about how Jaden took the result after Eartha film by M.Night Shyamalan in which he starred alongside his father and resulted in a major failure with the public and critics. But, aside from the anecdotes, the moral was pretty clear.

Will Smith recalls today, “You can have so many things it makes you miserable.” “That was my first flat iron, and I said, ‘Well, what am I missing?’ That’s when I started studying psychology and its relation to human happiness.”

“I was never sad, I loved life,” he summarized. “But I was directing the people around me in such a way that the scorched earth trail was left.”