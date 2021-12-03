“Will Smith rejected Inception because he didn’t understand anything”

Life on him is the title of the autobiography written by Gabriele Muccino in which various anecdotes relating to the life and career of the Roman director are told. An important part is obviously related to his American period in which he worked twice with Will Smith, in The Pursuit of Happiness is in Seven Souls. In the book Muccino says he advised against the star to work in Inception as he had not understood anything about the script. The director himself told the story when he wrote a passage from his book.

Will Smith is one who does not forgive you a rejection, indeed I believe that he has never received the rejection of a director in his life – he writes. It is he who refuses. I myself saw him turn down a Christopher Nolan film where he would be the protagonist. We were at his house and he called Christopher Nolan, they stayed on the phone for half an hour during which Will told him he wasn’t going to make the movie. Once attacked, he explained to me quite frankly what he hadn’t been able to tell Nolan, which was that he had read the script and hadn’t understood anything about it, hadn’t really understood what it was about. Leonardo DiCaprio then accepted that role: it was Inception.

In the post caption, Gabriele Muccino talks about the kind of relationship that existed between him and Smith.

I can honestly say that I didn’t understand Inception either after seeing it at the cinema. It is cinema in the cube, supreme cinema, but I passively enjoy Nolan’s films, with absolute admiration for the staging but without really understanding them. (Many pretend, let’s face it).

That said, when you have a great director in front of you, even if you don’t understand his story from the script, you just have to trust him. It will be a journey. You won’t know exactly what it’s about? The beauty is also in letting yourself be carried away with your eyes closed by a director who takes you by the hand and takes you into his world. I challenge you to believe that Mastroianni had understood the script of 8 and a half! You have to see it three times to truly understand its unattainable greatness that Fellini himself has controlled up to a certain point.

The rest did his wonderful subconscious. Will should have done Inception with his eyes closed. Because to keep their eyes open there are some, not many, extraordinary directors. And these you just have to trust. And get taken by the hand. At the most, an unsuccessful film will come out.

What do you think? Could you have seen Will Smith in Inception? Tell us in the comments.