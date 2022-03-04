Will Smith returns 15 years later accompanied by Michael B. Jordan

What a surprise Warner has just given us by launching a sequel to ‘I’m a Legend’ that will also bring back Will Smith like Robert Neville. As if he wasn’t enough of a claim to drive people to theaters, the studio has also secured a presence in the cast of Michael B Jordan.

an unexpected return

At the moment it is unknown who will take care of the staging – the first installment was carried out by Francis Lawrence-, but the return of Akiva Goldsmann to write the script. Of course, not even the smallest detail has emerged for now about what the story of this post-apocalyptic thriller could be.

Thus, ‘I am Legend 2’ It will be the first collaboration of Smith and Jordan, who will also serve as producers of the film. It remains to be seen who will accompany them at the head of the cast, but theirs would be that they at least also return Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan.

The announcement comes precisely during the 15th anniversary of the premiere of ‘I Am Legend’, since the film was released in 2007. It is also no coincidence that it occurs with Smith immersed in the race for the Oscar thanks to his work in ‘The Williams Method’.

A separate question is the interest that there may be in a sequel at this point, since it is true that ‘I am Legend’ it was a great success at the time -it raised 585 million dollars against a budget of 150-, but it is not a particularly celebrated film either. For my part, I would have preferred a sequel to ‘Hancock’.

By the way, It’s not the first time it’s been tried to carry out a sequel to ‘I am legend 2’. In 2012 she got to have a screenwriter before the project came to nothing…