Will Smith returns for the sequel to I am Legend with Michael B. Jordan

After 15 years of the film I’m legend, Warner Bros surprised everyone with the announcement that work is already underway on the second part of the 2007 filmwhich tells the story of Robert Neville in a post-apocalyptic world and that he is the only man immune to a virus that wiped out all of humanity.

Before the announcement of i am legend 2it was revealed that Will Smith will return as Robert Neville but best of all, he will do it with Michael B. Jordan, who joins the cast in a role that is still unknown. Meanwhile, the two actors will also serve as producers, under the script of Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the first feature film.

It remains to be seen that other actors will join the cast or at least the return of Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan, however, not many details were revealed.

Will Smith He confirmed the news by sharing a photo on his Instagram account in which he even tagged his partner Michael B. Jordan, to share the emotion with his fans. The publication already has more than 150 thousand likes.

This announcement occurs exactly on the 15th anniversary of I’m legendwhile it is not a coincidence that Will Smith is immersed in the production, since it could be a further step for him, after his work in King Richard: A Winning Family.

I’m legend It was a great success in 2007, raising 585 million dollars against a budget of 150 million, such was its popularity that in 2012 the sequel even had a screenwriter, however, the project was left in limbo. The first installment can be seen on the HBO Max platform.

