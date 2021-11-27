Will Smith returns to Netflix with the thriller Fast & Loose

Will Smith will star in the next thriller directed by the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch

Will Smith he’s been an amazing action movie star for over 25 years and looks like he’s not going to stop! The American actor will return to the set of a thriller alongside the director of Deadpool 2 David Leitch for the movie Fast & Loose, for which Netflix has acquired the distribution rights. The 52-year-old actor has just signed the contract to return to the streaming service after the fantasy film Bright (2017).

Fast & Loose is described as “An action thriller about a man who, one morning, wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. Will Smith plays this mysterious man, who must now try to clear his mind and reconstruct his previous two lives: one as a crime boss and the other as an undercover CIA agent. The problem is figuring out which of the two is the real one “.

David Leitch has been linked to the project since last spring, when his production company – 87North – bought the script written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, former authors of RED, Battleship, The Meg And My Spy. At the production of the thriller we also find Smith himself.

Over the past five years Will Smith has been in a ton of different action films; the last is Bad Boys For Life (2020), which became a huge financial success. After a year off and the pandemic, the actor revealed on social media that he had gained weight and was about to get back in shape to “feel better”. This might be the perfect project for him to show his progress!