Will Smith Reveals His Best and Worst Films: The Ranking

What are the best and worst movies of Will Smith? To answer this question was the actor in a video shared by GQ.

Will Smith, the best and the worst of his films

“For the best, I think it’s a battle for first place between ‘Men in Black’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ – said Will Smith – For different reasons, these are two almost perfect films ”. Men in Black was a huge franchise success (the first film dates back to 1997) while “The Pursuit of Happiness”, a 2006 film directed by Gabriele Muccino, led the actor to an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination. “How come he didn’t win an Oscar for this movie,” a fan asked via social media. “Ding, ding, ding. Yes, good question. Let’s send it to the competent authorities ”replied the actor. As for the worst film, Will Smith has no doubts: “Wild Wild West “, a 1999 film that was a flop at the box office: “Wild Wild West is just a thorn in the side,” said the 53-year-old star, laughing. “Seeing myself dressed as a cowboy … I don’t like it.” The film is an action comedy directed by the director of Men in Black Barry Sonnenfeld. Will Smith and Kevin Kline play two US intelligence agents who work together to protect President Ulysses S. Grant from the diabolical and brilliant inventor Dr. Loveless. “I have been so successful that I have begun to taste global blood and my focus has shifted from my artistry to victory. I wanted to win and be the biggest movie star, and what happened is there was a delay – back in the days of “Wild Wild West” – I found myself promoting something because I wanted to win versus promoting something because I believed in it. Smith explained.

Will Smith talks about “Willy, the Prince of Bel Air”

On the occasion of the video released by GQ, in which Will Smith answered several questions from fans, the actor revealed which episode of the 90s sit-com “Willy, the Prince of Bel Air”, He remembers with greater affection. This is the episode number 24 of the fourth season, “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”, in which Will receives yet another disappointment from his father. “I think the episode that most people mention to me when they talk to me about the show is the one where Will’s dad abandons him again. That episode it was really special for me. And with James Avery (Uncle Phil) I had this very unique relationship, very similar to that between a father and a son, both on screen and off set. And this is the most memorable aspect for me ”confided the star.

