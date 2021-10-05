Will Smith Reveals His Worst Movie: It’s “a Thorn in His Side”

Will Smith he can’t decide which is his best film, but he knows very well which is the worst.

In a new installment of the series GQ in which stars go undercover online to respond to comments about themselves, the 53-year-old actor reviews his long and illustrious career, unveiling what films he is proud of and what he calls “a thorn in the side:

“As for the best movie, I think it’s a tie between the former Men in Black And The pursuit of happiness“explains Will.”For different reasons, these are two near-perfect films“.

Men in Black it was a huge franchise success while The pursuit of happiness brought Smith an Oscar nomination.

As for what it considers his worst movie? Wild Wild West.

The reveal probably won’t come as a huge surprise to most fans; the 1999 film was smashed by critics and was a box office flop:

“Wild Wild West is just a pain in the ass“says the actor with a laugh.”Seeing myself dressed as a cowboy… I don’t like it. “

The film is an action comedy directed by the director of Men in Black Barry Sonnenfeld, Smith and Kevin Kline play the roles of two US intelligence agents who work together to protect President Ulysses S. Grant in the Old Wild West.

Will Smith – getty images

Returning to The pursuit of happiness, Smith then responds to a comment from a fan who wonders why he didn’t win the Oscar for Best Actor that year:

“Ding, ding, ding“says Smith.”Yes, good question. Let’s send it to the competent authorities“.

That year, Forest Whitaker won for The last king of Scotland. In addition to Will, Leonardo DiCaprio was also named for Blood Diamond, Ryan Gosling for Half Nelson and Peter O’Toole for Venus.

ph. getty images