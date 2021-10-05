Will Smith reveals what he thinks are his best and worst films | Cinema

A few days agotook part in GQ’s new Undercover video (here is the video on YouTube) and it was on this occasion that the star unveiled what, according to him, are the best and worst films he has starred in.

What Will Smith believes are his best feature films will surprise no one:

For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happiness. For different reasons, these are two practically near-perfect films.

In the movie, Will Smith also touches on the question of why he didn’t win the Oscar thanks to Gabriele Muccino’s film:

Ding, ding, ding! An excellent question, which must however be forwarded to the relevant authorities.

Worst Movie Palm Goes To Wild Wild West, 1999 film directed, just like Men in Black, also by Barry Sonnenfeld and inspired by the American television series of the sixties Wild West:

The worst? I’d say Wild Wild West is a pain in the ass. Seeing myself in chaps is something I don’t like.

In The Pursuit of Happiness, Will Smith acts together with his son Jaden, an idea that director Gabriele Muccino had as he explained to us himself during our river interview carried out in the summer of 2020 that we proposed as an interactive article in three parts:

Is it true that it was your idea to have Smith’s son Jaden in the film? “Yes, I saw a lot of them but I couldn’t find mine Enzo Stajola, then inside Will’s office I saw him. I think it was Will’s ploy to let him in for a moment to greet him. They talked for 3 minutes and then went out but this kid had a crazy light. Lots of stuff. Today it’s something else, it’s a bit confusing, but back then it was crazy. I didn’t even know if they wanted him to be an actor, I ask for an audition and he’s spatial, he does one with his father (because even there we had to see if he didn’t get stuck with his father) and it’s fantastic. But Columbia doesn’t want it. Own Amy Pascal he calls me, he wants to win the Oscar a Will Smith and if we take Jaden it will look like nepotism. It will take an audition with the whole crew, so that everyone can see that he is good and that it is known that everything was regular, to catch him. They mobilized 50 people for an audition, the scene on the bench, it was basically a crew like the one I had on The last Kiss“.

