Will Smith reveals what his best and worst films are

Will Smith he manages to transform every interview he gives into a mix of hilarious gags, funny sketches and incredible confessions. This is the case of the chat that the actor exchanged with users of Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube and TikTok who were able to ask him the most uncomfortable questions during a live broadcast with the magazine. GQ. The discussion inevitably ended on the best and worst films he has starred in over his long career.

Will Smith, Best Movies MIB and The Pursuit of Happiness

Will Smith has some doubts about the best film. They play it Men in Black, the first installment in the saga of alien chasers, e The pursuit of happiness, Gabriele Muccino’s American debut earned the eternal Hollywood boy his second Oscar nomination. The first had come with Ali by Michael Mann. “They are my favorites for several reasons, but they are two almost perfect films“, admits the actor.





But what is the film that the former Prince of Bel-Air considers his worse? The choice becomes less difficult: Wild Wild West. Barry Sonnenfeld’s western action-comedy, remake of a late 1960s television series released in 1999, was crushed by critics and a resounding flop at the international box office.

Will Smith: Wild Wild West “is a thorn in my side”

Despite the appearances of Smith, Kevin Kline, Salma Hayek and Kenneth Branagh in the cast, Wild Wild West ended up winning five Razzie Awards, including one for the worst film of the year. Not only that: to accept the role of Sheriff James West, Smith turned down the part of Neo in Matrix. In practice, the biggest mistake of his entire career.

Wild Wild West “It’s a thorn in my side. Seeing me in pants … I don’t like it,” Smith admits with his usual irony.

There remains a bad taste in the mouth for that bankruptcy operation and for the missed Oscar with The pursuit of happiness. That year Forest Whitaker won for The last king of Scotland. The shortlist of candidates was impressive: Leonardo DiCaprio for Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds, Ryan Gosling for Half Nelson and Peter O’Toole for Venus.

Maybe the figurine will come with A winning family – King Richard, the touching biopic of Reinaldo Marcus Green in the cinema since January 13, 2022, in which Smith plays the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena. The interview for GQ is available on YouTube, where it has already broken through the 1 million view mark.

Internal photo source: Warner Bros.