Will Smith reveals who will be the next Prince of Bel-Air, find out who he is

The Prince of Bel-Air back on tv. This is the news that many fans of the TV series, which launched Will Smith, were waiting. But the protagonist will no longer be him. Will Smith hands over the throne and makes the announcement on social media.

Will Smith will no longer be the Prince of Bel-Air and the handover on social networks has divided the fans, on the one hand happy for the return of a much loved TV series, on the other disappointed by the absence of their favorite. To make everything much more spectacular theannouncement arrived on Facebook with the Hollywood star who has connected in streaming with the young actor who will take his place.

A real handover in the’era of videoconferencing and social networks who saw Will Smith communicate a Jabari Banks his new role. Jabari, 2020 University of the Arts graduate of Philadelphia, songwriter, singer, rapper and basketball player, will be the new Prince of Bel-Air and for him it will be his first role as a television actor in the reboot of the most beloved 90s sitcom ever.

Will hooked up with young Banks, who was in his room: “It is a great pleasure to meet you – began the Hollywood star -, and from the bottom of my heart I would like to congratulate you: you got the role of Willy in Bel-Air“.

“This is a dream come true, you don’t know how I … no, you probably do! »replies incredulous and excited Jabari. “” You have a fantastic road ahead of you – Smith reminds him -, I can’t wait to be an asset to you in this process as you build your life and build your career. “

The curtain then ends with Banks who remembers when in high school he dressed like Willy. “I have to thank my dad for pushing me to audition!”

For the series «Bel-Air»Two seasons are already planned and it has been reworked in dramatic key from director Morgan Cooper maintaining, however, the same original idea.

Last updated: Friday 3 September 2021, 13:07



