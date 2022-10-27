Will Smith, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky… “Epic Night” for the screening of “Emancipation”

Earlier this week, Will Smith showed his new film “Emancipation” to his friends Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Dave Chappelle.

The “selfie” is legendary! Will Smith posted a photo of himself on Monday, surrounded by Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry and Dave Chappelle. “Epic Night!! Thank you for coming to see “Emancipation”. I hope you enjoyed,” captioned the American actor. The husband of Jada Pinkett Smith is the poster of a new film, which is scheduled for release on December 9 on Apple TV +.

A second photo completes the publication. The stars are installed in a small cinema, barely forty seats. “That night was magical and your film will go down in history,” commented American screenwriter Kenya Barris, present on the “selfie”, alongside music producer Corey Smyth.

“Peter the Whipped”, a source of inspiration

“Emancipation” tells the story of Peter, a man who escapes slavery thanks to “his intelligence, his unwavering faith and his love for his family. Between ruthless hunters chasing him and the fearsome Louisiana swamps, he sets out to conquer his freedom,” reads the streaming platform’s website.

Also according to Apple TV +, the feature film is inspired by the photos of “Peter the whipped”, taken in 1863 during a medical examination of the Union Army and published for the first time in the magazine “Harper’s Weekly “. “One of these photos, known as ‘The Scourged Back’, which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by the whippings, helped fuel public opposition to slavery », is it written.