Will Smith saves Independence Day

Will Smith save Independence Day once again. And for real. Apparently, in fact, in Prince of Bel-Air he also decided to become the prince of New Orleans on the occasion of the 4th of July party. The way? Give the city a fireworks display that otherwise would not have existed.

Will Smith Bestimage / SGP

According to reports from theAssociated PressIn fact, Smith would have paid out of his own pocket for the fireworks for July 4 as the city could not contribute to the realization of a show after the parade was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

Loading... Advertisements

Will Smith Bestimage / SGP

Smith’s love for the big city of Louisiana is probably the result of his latest work, Emancipation, who is actually seeing him shooting in the southern United States. In Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith will play the true story of Peter, a slave in America in 1869 who escaped from his captors to try to enlist in the Union army.

Peter became famous for the photograph that portrayed his back horribly disfigured by dozens of scars caused by lashes. “It was the first image that showed the brutality of slavery in the eyes of the world,” said Fuqua, commenting on the choice of the story of Emancipation. The film is expected on Apple + in the near future.