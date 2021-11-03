Will Smith says he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing after just getting married

Will Smith is sharing a more vulnerable side of himself in his new memoir Will, including how he “fell in love” with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing.

Smith – who had just welcomed son Trey with his then wife Sheree Zampino – remained in character off the set of the 1993 film.

“Sheree and I were recently married and had a baby. I can imagine that this love experience was disturbing to say the least, ”writes Smith, 53, in his memoir, which will be released on November 9th. “She had married a boy named Will Smith and was now living with a boy named Paul Poitier,” the name of her character in the film. “And as if that weren’t enough, I fell in love with Stockard Channing during the shoot. After the film wrapped, Sheree, Trey and I went back to Los Angeles, ”continues the actor and singer. “Our marriage from then on was difficult. I found myself desperately wanting to see and talk to Stockard. “

There are many such complicated and nuanced stories in Will. It is an honest look at Smith’s often difficult childhood; the end of his relationship with Zampino, 53; his 23-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, 50; and his journey as the father of Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Despite his decades of success in the film and music industry, Smith says his most important thing is personal relationships. “To love and to be loved is the highest human reward,” he writes in the book.

This isn’t the first time Will has opened up about his feelings for Channing. In an interview with Esquire in February 2015, Smith spoke about the “dangers” of the acting world.

“With Six Degrees of Separation, I got a taste of the danger of going beyond the set,” he told the magazine. “My character was in love with the character of Stockard Channing. And actually in real life I fell in love with Stockard Channing ”.

When Channing was asked about this, she told Page Six she was “flattered”.

“Well, I’m very flattered,” Channing said at a “Six Degrees of Stockard Channing” event in March 2015. “It’s a wonderful thing… I loved it from the first time I saw it because I thought it was really sweet. I felt very protective of him because it was his first big job. It’s incredible for me to hear that he felt that way, I’m happy ”.