Will Smith, shocking revelation: “one is not enough for me”

The words spoken during an interview by the famous actor caused a lot of discussion Will Smith. Someone will accuse him of sexism. Someone else will surely indulge in puritanical polemics. And you, what do you think?

Will Smith’s career

Today 53 years old, Will Smith is one of the most popular actors on the world cinema scene. A long career behind him, which began with the famous sit-com “Willy, the prince of Bel Air”, but continued with science fiction cult such as the saga of “Men in black” or “Independence day” or “I am legend”. But also light-hearted detective stories like “Bad Boys”.

However Will Smith also managed to stand out as a more purely dramatic actor, in films such as “Ali” or “The Pursuit of Happiness” and “Seven Souls”, the latter two directed by Gabriele Muccino.

Has received two Oscar nominations for best actor for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali (2001) and for the role of Chris Gardner in the film The Pursuit of Happyness.

The urge for harem

Since 1997 he has been married to actress Jada Pinkett. But obviously the long relationship with his colleague (with whom he also had two children) is not enough for him. And we come, therefore, to the declarations that, of course, will make you think too.

Will Smith gave them back during an interview with GQ. The actor has revealed that he and his wife Jada Pinkett have had a very open marriage for years. So open that he can publicly say this scabrous detail. Will Smith has indeed claimed not to particularly believe in monogamy.

The actor, however, aspired to have a harem with 20 women including actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland. “Marriage doesn’t have to be a prison,” he said.

What do you think?