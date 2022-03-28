Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Actor Will Smith left the audience at the Oscars in complete shock tonight after he stood up from his seat and gave comedian Chris Rock a tremendous slap.

The assault occurred after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Although the interaction between the actor and the comedian could not be heard in the United States broadcast on ABC channel, the broadcast in other countries was not edited and the famous actor from the series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” could be heard yelling at Chris Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

“Will Smith just beat me up. That was the best night in the history of television, “replied Chris Rock, obviously surprised.

What did Chris Rock say?

Jada I love you GI Jane 2 can’t wait to see it“, was the “joke” What did Rock say on TV? GI Jane is a 1997 military film in which the protagonist, Demi Moore, is remembered for her shaved hair.

For a few months, Jada Pinkett Smith has been wearing a shaved head due to alopecia, a disease that causes abnormal hair loss.

Last December, Jada made the illness public to her followers.

“Mom will have to cut it all the way down to her scalp so no one thinks she had brain surgery or something. This alopecia and I are going to be friends… Period! ”, Pinkett wrote on her Instagram account, along with a clip in which she recounts what led her to make that determination.

Will Smith apologizes

Almost an hour and a half after the encounter, Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role as the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the movie “King Richard”. Picking up the statuette, he took the opportunity to apologize.

