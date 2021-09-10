Will Smith, spends $ 100,000 on fireworks in New Orleans

Will Smith has spent a significant amount to organize the fireworks for the 4th of July party

When it comes to a national anniversary as important as the 4th July, Will Smith spares no expense. And so, to pay homage to theIndependence Day American, the actor spent 100 thousand dollars to organize the traditional ones fireworks in New Orleans, on the banks of the river Mississippi.

The idea came to the former MIB when the star learned that the city did not have i funds to start the pyrotechnic games scheduled for 2021. Last year the fires were canceled due to the Covid, this year they would have skipped for reasons cheap. So the actor of ‘I’m legend‘ran for cover.

The star is in New Orleans to work on his latest film 'Emancipation', which will tell the story of a slave, Peter, who escaped from one plantation of Louisiana and whose photos of the scars on his back, which appeared after being whipped, showed the world the brutality of slavery.

Will Smith and civil rights

The actor decided to move production from Georgia to Louisiana in early April, after that Georgia had approved a new one law on the vote, which led to a federal lawsuit that the regulatory review was intended to to deny to black voters equal access to vote.

Will Smith, always very attentive to the cause of civil rights, he didn’t think twice and so he decided to produce his film in a more open and democratic state.

In order not to make the citizens of New Orleans feel too penalized, Smith donated 100 thousand dollars to give them a 4th of July to remember.

