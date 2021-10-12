Will Smith sports lockdown bacon

Lto quarantine intermittently to which we have all had to undergo in the last year and a half it did not leave our psyche unscathed. And to the our physical form, perhaps, it also happened worse fate.

Forced immobility, the closure of gyms and swimming pools, the impossibility of doing sports, the combination of nervousness & boredom that lead you inexorably to the refrigerator, they often made even those who were in excellent shape rise. This rule applies – fortunately, at least there is a minimum of democracy – even for some Hollywood stars.

Will Smith shows the effects of the lockdown

To show the effects of the lockdown, with courage and a pinch of cheek, he is one of the most beloved (and let’s face it, even the most “physical”) stars of the Hollywood world: Will Smith. The hero of Man in Blackdespite being 52 years old, he has always physically shown at least 15 years younger. It will be because mother nature was particularly generous, or because it was often due train a lot to play muscular characters, or simply for a bit of normal narcissism, the fact is that the actor has always been considered among the most charming and attractive of his generation (but also of the previous and subsequent ones…).

Now, however, he too must succumb to the evident effects of forced immobility. Will Smith posted an image on Instagram that portrays him in a garden, where a lake can be glimpsed behind him.

The bucolic and graceful scenery, however, clashes with the figure of the actor, who – in black boxers, slippers and a sweatshirt open on the front – shows a weighted body and a rather prominent bacon. The caption confirms what is already there for all to see: “I have to be honest with you all,” he wrote, “I’ve never been in such bad shape in my life“.

The reaction of his fans

Admittedly, the fans of the actor, in front of that photograph, they were equally divided. On the one hand, those who make good fun of him, and on the other hand, those who appreciate him even more. Partly because “you are Will Smith, you can do whatever you want», As one user wrote, a bit for his own courage to show oneself even in less than optimal conditions.

Perhaps, Will is more concerned about the reaction to his wife’s photo Jada Pinkett. Which, during the pandemic, does not seem to have gained even a pound.

