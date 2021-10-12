News

Will Smith sports lockdown bacon

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Lto quarantine intermittently to which we have all had to undergo in the last year and a half it did not leave our psyche unscathed. And to the our physical form, perhaps, it also happened worse fate.

Forced immobility, the closure of gyms and swimming pools, the impossibility of doing sports, the combination of nervousness & boredom that lead you inexorably to the refrigerator, they often made even those who were in excellent shape rise. This rule applies – fortunately, at least there is a minimum of democracy – even for some Hollywood stars.

Will Smith shows the effects of the lockdown

To show the effects of the lockdown, with courage and a pinch of cheek, he is one of the most beloved (and let’s face it, even the most “physical”) stars of the Hollywood world: Will Smith. The hero of Man in Blackdespite being 52 years old, he has always physically shown at least 15 years younger. It will be because mother nature was particularly generous, or because it was often due train a lot to play muscular characters, or simply for a bit of normal narcissism, the fact is that the actor has always been considered among the most charming and attractive of his generation (but also of the previous and subsequent ones…).

Now, however, he too must succumb to the evident effects of forced immobility. Will Smith posted an image on Instagram that portrays him in a garden, where a lake can be glimpsed behind him.

The bucolic and graceful scenery, however, clashes with the figure of the actor, who – in black boxers, slippers and a sweatshirt open on the front – shows a weighted body and a rather prominent bacon. The caption confirms what is already there for all to see: “I have to be honest with you all,” he wrote, “I’ve never been in such bad shape in my life“.

The reaction of his fans

Admittedly, the fans of the actor, in front of that photograph, they were equally divided. On the one hand, those who make good fun of him, and on the other hand, those who appreciate him even more. Partly because “you are Will Smith, you can do whatever you want», As one user wrote, a bit for his own courage to show oneself even in less than optimal conditions.

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Perhaps, Will is more concerned about the reaction to his wife’s photo Jada Pinkett. Which, during the pandemic, does not seem to have gained even a pound.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
649
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
518
News

Cinema, all films out in October
434
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
376
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
294
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
275
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
271
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top