Will Smith star of Welcome To Earth, National Geographic docuseries

Will Smith turns to documentaries, and he does so with National Geographic for Disney Plus. The actor will be the host and protagonist on the field of Welcome to Earth, a six-episode docuseries set for release this December. The beginning of the project is that “we believe we know our planet, but there is still a secret world to discover”.

As we said, Smith will not just tell the facts: he will personally go to all the places mentioned during the episodes, naturally in the company of a elite explorer team. The crew includes: