Will Smith star of Welcome To Earth, National Geographic docuseries

Will Smith turns to documentaries, and he does so with National Geographic for Disney Plus. The actor will be the host and protagonist on the field of Welcome to Earth, a six-episode docuseries set for release this December. The beginning of the project is that “we believe we know our planet, but there is still a secret world to discover”.

As we said, Smith will not just tell the facts: he will personally go to all the places mentioned during the episodes, naturally in the company of a elite explorer team. The crew includes:

  • Diva Amon, marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer.
  • Dwayne Fields, polar expedition specialist and National Geographic Explorer.
  • Albert Lin, engineer and National Geographic Explorer.
  • Christina Mittermeier, official National Geographic photographer.
  • Erik Weihenmayer, mountaineer.

The trailer promises an immersive and spectacular experience thanks to advanced and latest generation shooting techniques. Executive producers include Will Smith himself, but also the cult director Darren Aronofsky and James Lassiter, Smith’s longtime partner (not to be confused with Pixar founder John Lasseter).

For the moment the precise release date of the documentary has not yet been revealed; we only have the month.

