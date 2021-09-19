Will Smith supports Naomi Osaka with a post: “You are right, the others are not”

Will Smith supported the tennis player Naomi Osaka through her Instagram profile, dedicating a few words of encouragement to her for the choice to retire from Roland Garros.

On his Instagram profile, Will Smith posted two photos that portray him together with a message written in a notebook and addressed to Naomi Osaka, the tennis player who has decided to retire from Roland Garros. The protagonist of Gemini Man said: “Hey Naomi, you’re right. Others are on the wrong side. I’m with you! Will Smith”.

As reported by Il Post, at the center of the discussion that saw the tennis player Naomi Osaka as the protagonist, there is not only her choice to leave the French tournament for reasons related to her mental health but also, more generally, vulnerability and the intolerance of athletes with respect to the routines and conditions set by traditional media, and the desire to have greater control of their public spaces. A few days before the start of Roland Garros, Osaka announced that, to protect his mental health, he would not attend the usual press conferences. After receiving a $ 15,000 fine, the athlete announced his decision to withdraw from the tournament through his social networks.

The tennis player said: “Hi everyone, it’s not a situation that I would have ever imagined or wanted when I wrote a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, for the other players and for my well-being is that I retire, so that everyone can get back to focusing on tennis in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I recognize that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. And more importantly, I would never trivialize health mental nor would I treat it superficially “.

Naomi Osaka said: “I have suffered from long bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open and it has been very difficult to cope with. I am introverted and I often wear headphones because it helps to ease my social anxiety. Even if the” tennis press “is always been nice to me, i am not a born speaker and i feel a lot of anxiety before speaking in front of the media all over the world. here in paris i was already feeling vulnerable and agitated so i thought it best to take care of myself and skip press conferences “.

Will Smith will play the father of sisters Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard, due out on November 19, 2021.