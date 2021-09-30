Will Smith talks about his marriage: “Jada and I are an open couple”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith I’m one of the most beautiful couples and appreciate Hollywood.

Married in 1997, parents of two wonderful children, they have always expressed themselves with sincerity and passion about their relationship that despite difficult times it has always been strong and true.

Just in these days Will Smith has told himself in a long interview with GQ, also talking about his current marriage and how it is experienced by him and his wife.

“Jada has never believed in conventional marriage – has explained – also because some members of her family who had an unconventional relationship and grew up differently than mine. For a long time we discussed what was the best way to interact within a couple. For much of our relationship we have chosen monogamybut not thinking that it was the only perfect way to understand a relationship. TOWe have given each other trust and freedom, in the belief that everyone must find their own way and that marriage cannot be a prison.“.

Obviously, the actor underlines, he does not want to suggest this type of relationship also to the others but – he explains – that freedom and support that they gave each other is for him the true definition of love.