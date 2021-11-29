Will Smith Tells Nature: Coming to Disney + Welcome to Earth

Will Smith and the project

Will Smith in Welcome to Earth becomes an extraordinary conduit for the disclosure. Jane Root stated that one of the goals was to demonstrate how interesting science can be and has the power to fascinate the public. Will Smith represents, then, in this series, the perfect prototype of themodern human, accustomed to comforts and barriers. He engages in the adventure without particular training and openly declares to have very few experiences of contact with nature to the assets. Experts, on the other hand, aim to remind us how little is still known on our planet and how, therefore, the age of explorations is far from over.