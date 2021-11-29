Will Smith Tells Nature: Coming to Disney + Welcome to Earth
Will Smith is about to return to the screens with Welcome to Earth, a National Geographic project that will be broadcast on Disney + in December. There docu-series it will transport us to the most remote places on Earth and will probably hold great surprises. We will be guided by the famous American actor, together with the experts who will accompany him. The spectators are now waiting and the predictions promise wonders.
Welcome to Earth
Will Smith is ready to tell nature in Welcome to Earth. The docu-series boasts how executive producers Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios. The project is currently made up of six episodes and the release date is set atDecember 8 on the Disney + platform. The series will bring viewers to know some of the places most remote in the world and will do so thanks to the extraordinary photography by National Geographic. Will Smith will move between these wonderful sites, accompanied by experts, to add humanity and humor to the purely scientific aspect. The soundtracks are original and were composed by Daniel Pemberton.
Will Smith in Welcome to Earth
Will Smith in Welcome to Earth is the protagonist of an extraordinary journey. The actor has, in fact, the opportunity to test himself in environments extremes. He thus finds himself facing a volcano that erupts silently, a boundless desert, an imposing glacier and ocean depths. Next to him we find a team of experts. These include Dwayne Fields, polar explorer, mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer and Diva Amon, marine biologist. Will Smith moves in this context with curiosity, awe and even fear, giving us the chance to empathize In him. There power and the splendor of nature hit us so fully and ours knowledge it is enriched without the heaviness of didactic filters.
Will Smith and the project
Will Smith in Welcome to Earth becomes an extraordinary conduit for the disclosure. Jane Root stated that one of the goals was to demonstrate how interesting science can be and has the power to fascinate the public. Will Smith represents, then, in this series, the perfect prototype of themodern human, accustomed to comforts and barriers. He engages in the adventure without particular training and openly declares to have very few experiences of contact with nature to the assets. Experts, on the other hand, aim to remind us how little is still known on our planet and how, therefore, the age of explorations is far from over.
Will Smith with Welcome to Earth will show us nature in a totally way unpublished. There possibility to venture into incredible feats without leaving our living rooms should not be underestimated. The privilege of doing it in company of one of the best actors of our time is another opportunity not to be missed.