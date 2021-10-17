News

Will Smith Tempted by Politics – Magazine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Will Smith in 'Collateral Beauty' - Photo: Warner Bros / Village Roadshow / Ratpac-Dune
Will Smith in ‘Collateral Beauty’ – Photo: Warner Bros / Village Roadshow / Ratpac-Dune

Actor, rapper, producer and, why not, maybe even a man of the institutions: Will Smith admitted he was tempted by the idea of ​​attending Presidential Elections, not immediately but one day maybe yes. The revelation came during a chat with one of the hosts of the podcast ‘Pod Save America’, the most important in the United States among those involved in analyzing and commenting on the national political landscape (it makes about 1.5 million plays to episode).

Will Smith and politics

It is certainly not the first time that an actor or actress has tried their hand at US politics: for example in 2018 Cynthia Nixon battled with party colleague Andrew Cuomo to become governor of New York and, going back a bit, Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California while Ronald Reagan won the most prestigious role, becoming the 40th president of the United States.

For his part, Will Smith, born in 1968, did not announce upcoming electoral campaigns and remained vague. Here are his words: “I think for the moment I’ll let the role clean up a little, and then I’ll consider it at some point in my life. I have a clear political vision, I am optimistic, confident, I believe in understanding between people and in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains in the artistic field or, at some point, I venture into the political arena. “In short, nothing has already been decided, but not even an a priori excluded perspective.

Read also:
– Golden Globes 2021: the analysis and all the winners
– Black Spartacus, the story of the revolutionary from Haiti becomes a TV series
– George Floyd, Minneapolis pays influencers to talk about the murder




© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
769
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
637
News

Cinema, all films out in October
600
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
546
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
483
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
427
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
408
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
387
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
335
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top