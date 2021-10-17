Will Smith Tempted by Politics – Magazine

Actor, rapper, producer and, why not, maybe even a man of the institutions: Will Smith admitted he was tempted by the idea of ​​attending Presidential Elections, not immediately but one day maybe yes. The revelation came during a chat with one of the hosts of the podcast ‘Pod Save America’, the most important in the United States among those involved in analyzing and commenting on the national political landscape (it makes about 1.5 million plays to episode).

Will Smith and politics

It is certainly not the first time that an actor or actress has tried their hand at US politics: for example in 2018 Cynthia Nixon battled with party colleague Andrew Cuomo to become governor of New York and, going back a bit, Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California while Ronald Reagan won the most prestigious role, becoming the 40th president of the United States.

For his part, Will Smith, born in 1968, did not announce upcoming electoral campaigns and remained vague. Here are his words: “I think for the moment I’ll let the role clean up a little, and then I’ll consider it at some point in my life. I have a clear political vision, I am optimistic, confident, I believe in understanding between people and in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains in the artistic field or, at some point, I venture into the political arena. “In short, nothing has already been decided, but not even an a priori excluded perspective.

