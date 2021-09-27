News

Will Smith, the actor prepares for the new film: “I’m back in the gym”

These days the web has been shaken by a rather unexpected photo: Will Smith shows off his “housewife” physique. Yes, apparently the highest paid actor in the world, known not only for his acting prowess but also for his super-physique, was seen hanging out in his huge mansion with a long-time untrained physique. Will Smith, however, was not afraid of this obstacle, in fact, he is determined to return to the gym.

Will Smith has decided to return to the gym

With a new photo published on the social profiles, the actor shows himself ready to return to training: “I put on my shirt and went back to the gym. Let’s get back in shape “.

Will, while showing himself out of shape, attracted even more the attention of fans: the imperfection of the Hollywood actor welcomed the affection of the whole audience, who framed him as an “ordinary man”, rather than the most paid to the world. Fan comments showed closeness to the actor. The next movie is upon us and Will will have to train hard.

Physical aside, this year has been particularly heavy for Will Smith, as his wife Jada Pinkett Smith cheated on him with singer August Alsina, in a period of crisis for the couple. The sorrow led him to not engage in body care, letting himself go completely. The revelation of the betrayal was made live on TV.

Jada met August thanks to her son Jaden: «We were then amicably separated at home. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, I was destroyed. Over time, however, I began to experience a new kind of involvement. But it was by metabolizing this relationship of mine that I realized that I could not find happiness outside of myself. I just needed to feel good, it hadn’t happened for a long time“. In the course of the interview, the singer Alsina had said that the marriage of the Smiths was ‘open’. This is not true and has been denied by both actors.

