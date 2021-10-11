Will Smith, the diet begins on social media

The actor posted photos and videos demonstrating the progress of his workouts

Will Smith had “formed on his social channels:” I’ve never been in one worst shape“. And it was shown on Instagram in boxer And slippers, highlighting the bacon that had grown during the lockdown because of too sedentary life. But the actor is now intent on get back in shape, and so he began posting photos and videos illustrating the path of slimming obtained through very hard workouts. Apparently the first results are coming, as evidenced by the new images posted by the actor.

Loading... Advertisements “The pursuit of happiness“, He wrote on Instagram Will Smith. A caption that refers to the title of the film by Gabriel Muccino of 2006 of which he was the protagonist. The star in the video shows himself struggling with workouts very hard and newspapers that have already allowed him to lose lot of kilos and to find a certain shape. For their part, the followers seem to welcome with a shower of positive comments.

Will Smith’s new course

Will Smith’s new course started a few weeks ago with a video very funny, posted on Instagram And TikTok, in which the actor of ‘I’m legend‘claps and dances to the rhythm of the music. In the background you can see a gym, complete with tools ready to get one of the most loved and smiling actors in the world back in shape. The clip begins with the star looking straight into the camera, showing a decidedly amused look. Wearing shorts and a sports shirt, the actor starts to go wild and clap his hands following the notes in the background. To then go in circles and then start over again.

